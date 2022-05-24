PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Civic Chorus announced that it is postponing Showtime 2022 Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Board of Directors of Pekins Civic Chorus made the unanimous decision to postpone its shows due to local COVID-19 outbreaks, including Tazewell and Peoria County, which have been designated high-level COVID-19 areas.

The shows were originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 29. The Board of Directors plans to announce the rescheduled show dates as soon as possible.

Tickets for Showtime 2022 will be honored at their rescheduled dates.