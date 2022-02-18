Pekin, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin Commissioner was re-elected as vice-chairman of the Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD) Board of Trustees.

According to a IAPD press release, Commissioner of the Pekin Park District Gary Gillis will continue to assist the association with the IAPD’s mission of advancing Illinois park districts to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois.

“Gary is an outstanding proponent of enhancing the quality of life in Illinois through the services of park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation and special recreation agencies,” said Peter Murphy, IAPD President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has a deep commitment to the park district field, and his enthusiasm for promoting continuing education among park officials is outstanding.”

Gillis will work with the 19-member board to provide service, research, public awareness, and educational programs to its membership of more than 360 parks, and affiliated agencies and businesses.

Gillis was elected to the Pekin Park District board in 1993 and has served as president and vice president. During his 28-year tenure, he also co-founded the Pekin Park Foundation and still serves on its board.