PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)- On Jan. 3, 1924, the Corn Products Plant in Pekin suffered a large corn dust explosion, killing 42 men.

Just after 3:30 am, workers returned to their posts to go about everyday business. A burning bearing inside a piece of machinery caused a small explosion, the shockwaves from the initial explosion pushed corn dust into the air.

Less than five minutes after the first explosion, the dust in the air caught fire and caused a much larger explosion, collapsing the starch packing house and severely damaging surrounding buildings.

“Today it’s about honoring those who lost their lives, the heroes that came forward that day and tried to rescue their coworkers, and to give a nod to the trauma this community suffered 100 years ago,” said Trent Reeise, Fire Chief for City of Pekin.

CEO and President of Alto Ingredients, current owner of the original Corn Products Plant, said that remembering a tragedy helps companies prevent it from happening in the future. “We have meetings, daily, weekly, we have safety moments every time we have meetings. It’s really important for people to… if we don’t remember even the tragedies in the errors that we make, then we’re bound to make those mistakes again.”

The monument with names of the lives lost is located in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin near the Mausoleum. There will be an update made to the monument when the weather is warmer.