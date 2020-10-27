Pekin council approved a new sign ordinance amendment

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin city council approved an amendment to a city ordinance allowing off-premise signs to be located in the business districts.
A request was made by an advertising company to change the code to allow for off-premise signs, such as billboards, to be located in the business, industrial, and PUD Zones.
The amendment requires off-premise signs to meet several requirements:
- Signs would be a maximum size of 400 square feet in sign area per side, including border and trim.
- Signs would be a minimum clearance of ten feet from the ground and a maximum height of 50 ft.
- No sign can be located closer than 1,000 feet from another off-premises sign or a school, park, church, or other places of worship (this does not apply to structure separated by buildings or other obstructions in such a manner that only one sign located within the spacing distances is visible from the street at any one time.)
- A minimum setback of 20’ from any lot line.
The off-premise signs will be required to pay an annual permit fee. The Pekin City council will approve how much the annual permit fee will cost at a future meeting.
