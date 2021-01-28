Pekin Council approves adult-use marijuana dispensary

NuEra Cannabis, Pekin's first dispensary, will be located at 3261 Court St., Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin is getting it’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary soon.

Pekin City Council voted 6-0 on Monday night, Jan. 25 to allow NuEra Cannabis to open up shop at 3261 Court Street.

WMBD attempted to reach out to Jonah Rapino, the dispensary’s director of marketing. Rapino stated in an email Thursday he is unable to do interviews at this time.

However, he said the dispensary is “very pleased with the cooperation & approvals we received in the Peoria/Pekin area and [we] are following up with due diligence/next steps in the State approval & inspection process.”

Rapino did not comment on when the dispensary would be open.

NuEra has a location in East Peoria, located at 504 Riverside Dr, East Peoria, IL 61611.