PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– On Monday, the Pekin City Council discussed the future of former City Manager Bruce Marston.

It was a vote that came close to being put on hold until July but Pekin City Council approved an employee separation agreement for Marston.

The terms of the agreement came late in the game for multiple councilmembers. Two filed a motion to postpone due to not having time to read what was in the agreement.

Ultimately, the council failed to postpone and voted to pass the agreement as is. Meaning Marston will receive what is in the agreement.

An employee separation agreement is defined as a contractual understanding between an employer and ex-employee.

Marston was removed from his position in May following an investigation of allegations that have not been made public.