PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — In Pekin, city leaders made moves Monday night to improve fire response times and stations.

Council approved the purchase of two pieces of land for more than $500,000 with the purpose of building two new fire stations. Currently, the city has three, and this move will bring the total to four.

The City of Pekin will buy 2.96 acres of land for $475,000 on Sheridan Road to rebuild one of its existing fire buildings on the city’s northside. The city will also buy 1.1 acres of land at Broadway and Ironwood Drive for $150,000 to build the fourth fire station.

Currently, the city has three fire stations and all were built before the 1980s. Mayor Mark Luft said the plan is to replace all three existing fire stations, while adding the fourth.

The process to purchase a third piece of land is still underway.

A study conducted by the fire department and Dewberry Engineering found the city needs an extra station due to its continued development, and the three-station setup is lengthening response times in some parts of the city.

It will cost about $3 million to build each of the new stations, however, Luft said the projects will be done in phases.

Luft said it’s time to replace instead of maintain.

“There’s a lot of maintenance costs that’s come with them over the last decade so it’s time to move forward and get these done, with the understanding costs have gone up, building costs, but they’re going to continue to go up and this was something set forth in a plan back in 2006,” Luft said.

Mayor Luft said the city is in good financial shape to move ahead with the project.

The Sheridan Road property currently has homes on it. The city agreed to pay cash for the property as well as give the property owner the option to purchase the current fire station on 14th Street once it is decommissioned by the council.

The current property owner has until October to remove the homes on the land, or else the city will either move them or bulldoze them.

Councilmembers Lloyd Orrick and Rick Hilst voted against the Ironwood property because they don’t believe the city is in need of a fourth station.