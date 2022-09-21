PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor.

Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.

Nutter has lived in Pekin for 50 years, served in the Army, and worked for both Caterpillar Inc and Walmart, from which he is now retired.

He has served on the Pekin City Council since 2019. He is the chairperson for the City’s Infrastructure Committee as well.

Per his press release, Nutter said his goals if elected to mayor would be continued downtown revitalization, assisting Tazewell County with the proposed Justice Center Campus, soliciting creative ideas for downtown residency and addressing the homeless situation in Pekin.

Nutter stated it has been a pleasure to serve Pekin citizens as a Council Member since 2019 and wants to continue that service as Mayor starting in 2023.