Pekin Council vote on new Cannabis growing and dispensary facility

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council voted on a new Cannabis growing and dispensary facility Wednesday.

Pekin council unanimously approved the special use permits that Riverway Craft Laboratories, LLC requested for a facility that will be located at an I-1 light industrial District at 300 and 310 Hanna Drive.

According to Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert, the city will discuss Riverway Craft purchasing some land owned by the city for their facility during the council meeting on Monday, Sep. 13.

More information will be available on the City of Pekin’s website.