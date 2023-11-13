PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin City Council membership has seen a shakeup but it’s still business as usual at Monday’s meeting.

John Dossey has been appointed City Manager as of Nov. 6 after serving as Interim City Manager since May 2023. In addition, Councilmember Becky Cloyd announced her resignation on Monday.

Cloyd made her announcement via Facebook, but she did not give a reason for her resignation.