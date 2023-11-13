PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin City Council membership has seen a shakeup but it’s still business as usual at Monday’s meeting.
John Dossey has been appointed City Manager as of Nov. 6 after serving as Interim City Manager since May 2023. In addition, Councilmember Becky Cloyd announced her resignation on Monday.
Cloyd made her announcement via Facebook, but she did not give a reason for her resignation.
This post is to the citizens of PEKIN. It is with mixed emotions that I announce to YOU, that today, Monday, November 13, 2023,
I am officially resigning my position as a PEKIN council member. YOU are the first to know because YOU are the people and YOU are the reason that any employee or elected official at the city holds a position.
And while my heart grieves to close this door, I am committed to doing what I can to make a difference in our community. I am working on ways to better communicate and educate others and will use this page as an outlet to do so. I am planning to take a short sabbatical but will be back. May God bless YOU and may God bless PEKIN!Becky Cloyd, former Pekin Council Member