Pekin determines their 2020 Property Tax Levy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin City Council voted to not exceed 105% of its 2019 tax extension for the City of Pekin or the Pekin Public Library Monday.

The Illinois Truth in Taxation Act requires governing bodies of municipalities to hold a Truth in Taxation public hearing if the proposed property tax levy exceeds 105% of the previous year.

The Levy amount is estimated to be $5,483,107 for the city of Pekin and $1,212,488 for the Pekin Public Library. This will not exceed 105% of what it was in 2019.

Final adoption of the levy will take place at the December 14 council meeting.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News