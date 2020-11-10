Pekin determines their 2020 Property Tax Levy

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin City Council voted to not exceed 105% of its 2019 tax extension for the City of Pekin or the Pekin Public Library Monday.

The Illinois Truth in Taxation Act requires governing bodies of municipalities to hold a Truth in Taxation public hearing if the proposed property tax levy exceeds 105% of the previous year.

The Levy amount is estimated to be $5,483,107 for the city of Pekin and $1,212,488 for the Pekin Public Library. This will not exceed 105% of what it was in 2019.

Final adoption of the levy will take place at the December 14 council meeting.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected