PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Driver Services facility at 200 S. 2nd St. will temporarily close next week for an expansion project.

Starting Thursday, April 21, the building will be closed as crews work to expand the size of the facility by 50%. The project will increase the area of the facility by 1,200 square feet.

The building is scheduled to reopen to the public in mid-May.

In order to increase the facility’s capacity, a common wall will be removed and moved into another area of the building. Those modifications are not only expected to create more space, but also improve the flow and efficiency of the larger facility.

Customers are encouraged to visit the following driver services locations until the larger facility reopens in mid-May:

Sterling Bazaar Shopping Plaza, 3311 N. Sterling Ave. Peoria, IL (This facility requires an appointment for driver license and ID card services)

1015 W. Locust St., Canton, IL

“Increasing the size of this facility by 50% will serve Pekin and the surrounding communities well,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. “We will be able to serve more constituents at the larger facility while continuing to encourage the public to consider online transactions when possible.”