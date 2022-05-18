PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — After just more than a month of closure, the Pekin Driver Services Facility is reopening to the public this week.

The facility was closed for a construction project that has increased its size by 50%. It is now 3,620 square feet, an increase of 1,200 square feet from the previous size.

“Increasing the size of this facility better serves Pekin and the surrounding communities well,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. “Although I continue to encourage the public to consider online transactions at ilsos.gov when possible, having the larger facility will allow my staff to serve more constituents that require in-person services.”

As a reminder, White has extended all expiration dates to July 31 for driver’s licenses and ID cards. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders and CDL learner’s permits.