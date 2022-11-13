PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in 30 years, the Pekin Community High Dragons varsity football team made it to the state quarterfinals.

The varsity football team played Lake Zurich high school in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Fans filled the bleachers and made their presence known by screaming and cheering for their team.

Luke Marlatt is a senior student section leader and he said school spirit has been high throughout the classrooms and hallways of Pekin Community High School.

“We dream of Fridays, we live for Fridays. And that’s all we think about. We’re planning it every day, all the way throughout the week. We live for these games, we live to come out here as a crowd and cheer on our football team,” said Marlatt.

Couch Doug Nutter expressed to the players how proud he was of his team for bringing an entire community together.

“We can’t thank our community enough. We can’t thank our school enough. You know, we represent a Pekin in the right way. And this is what is all about”, said Nutter.

The Dragons ultimately fell to Lake Zurich in the final minutes of the game with the final score being 27-29.