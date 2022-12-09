PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Electoral Board voted to remove Councilmember Becky Cloyd from the April municipal ballot.

The tension was thick during the electoral board meeting on Friday. The board heard objections from residents John Burns and Tim Latronico against Cloyd’s petition for mayor because her paperwork was incomplete. She was missing circulator information on several pages. After hearing the objectors and Cloyd’s counsel the board voted two-to-one to keep mayoral candidate Cloyd off the ballot.

“I expected it because of the animosity that is towards me personally from the mayor. Unfortunately, he chose to not use integrity which he likes to speak of highly,” said Cloyd.

At the start of the hearing, Cloyd’s attorney Tom DeVore asked that outgoing Mayor Mark Luft be disqualified from the board because Luft is already supporting another candidate. However, Luft did not recuse himself from the board.

“I asked legal counsel if there’s a stipulation I should then I should. I had no problem with that at all. They said there is not, the only one is if you were on the ballot,” Luft said.

Luft and City Clerk Sue McMillan voted no and Councilmember Lloyd Orrick voted yes. The mayor says his decision was not personal but it was about protecting the integrity of the election process. Cloyd acknowledges her mistake but says it wasn’t intentional.

“There’s enough support, evidence-wise, to allow me to be on the ballot. It’s just, my personal opinion, is this is another way to discourage me because this is more financial burden on me as a candidate. But I have a group of support that I am confident that we are going to push this,” she said.

Cloyd said she plans on taking her case to the next step which is the circuit court.