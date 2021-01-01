Pekin family unharmed in New Year’s house fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) –A family of four escaped their burning home on Country Club Dr. this morning, which burned a quarter of the house.

The Pekin Fire Department responded to the fire after 7 am, explaining the family was unharmed by the fire.

Early this morning, the family was woken up by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the house and evacuated immediately.

One of the family cats has been rescued, while the other is still missing. Luckily, the Pekin Fire Department said this is the kind of fire that animals often survive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.