Pekin Fire Chief placed on administrative leave

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin’s fire chief has been placed on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason.

Pekin Mayor Mark Luft says Chief Kurt Nelson has been temporarily relieved of his duty as chief. Luft says Nelson turned in his vehicle and other equipment and is not allowed to work for the time being.

Luft said he would not talk about why Nelson was placed on leave out of respect for employees. The department will be run by Deputy Chief Trent Reese during Nelson’s time on leave.

