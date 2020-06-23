Pekin Fire Chief retires after being put on paid administrative leave

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – The City Manager of Pekin said Fire Chief Kurt Nelson submitted a letter of intent to retire.

On June 8th WMBD reported Nelson was placed on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason.

At the time Pekin Mayor Mark Luft said Nelson turned in his vehicle and other equipment and was not allowed to work.

Nelson began working for the Pekin Fire Department in 1999 as a fire fighter. He was promoted to the ranks of Captain in 2008; Deputy Fire Chief in 2008; and finally Fire Chief in 2010.

In a release City Manager Mark Rothert writes “The City and its staff thank him for his honorable service to fire safety and protection of the community over the past 21 years and wish him well in retirement.”

Deputy Chief Trent Reese has been leading the department since Nelson was put on leave.

Deputy Chief Trent Reeise will serve as interim fire chief until a replacement has been determined.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Stay Connected