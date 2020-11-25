Pekin Fire Department gifts bike to long-time Kroger employee

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Fire Department is spreading kindness this holiday season. Tuesday, the fire crew left a Pekin Kroger employee in tears.

Two members of the department grabbed dinner at Kroger and overheard bad news about the beloved employee, Jerry Williams.

The fire crew said he is a pillar in the community.

Pekin Fire Captain Scott Frank said Jerry told a manager that his bike was stolen Tuesday morning.

He said Jerry had been riding his bike to work for 28 years.

The firefighters sprung into action as a collective, purchasing Jerry a new bike from Little Aides Bicycles in Pekin. They then surprised Jerry at the store.

“Jerry’s not one to be speechless but he couldn’t even form a word let a lone a sentence to express is so we definitely knew it was something important to him and it really hit home for him,” Captain Frank said.

The Pekin firefighters used their charity fund to help Jerry. They save money each year to help people in need.