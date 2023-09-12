PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Fire Department is asking the public for help after multiple incidents at the UAW Senior Citizens Center in Pekin.

According to a Pekin police Facebook post, a person or persons may have attempted to light a smoke detector and a garbage can on fire.

The incidents occurred at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:40 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire department is asking anyone with information to reach out and contact Investigator Eric Benson with the Pekin Fire Department or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000 to remain anonymous.