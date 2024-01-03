PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Fire Department is currently on the scene of an industrial fire on the 13000 block of Manito Road, one mile west of Illinois 29.

“Pekin Firefighters are on the scene of an industrial fire in the 13000 block of Manito Road, reporting fire in a coal car unloader,” stated the Pekin Firefighters Local 524 via Facebook. “Please use caution and beware of emergency vehicles in the area.”

WMBD has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.