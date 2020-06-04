Pekin Firefighters help trapped ducklings return to their mother

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Firefighters helped free 11 trapped ducklings near Lake Remington Wednesday.

Pekin Fire Department Assistant Chief Rob Baughman said they were called to the area of South 14th St and Remington Rd after a young girl found the ducklings trapped in a lake overflow while playing in the area.

Ladder 3 responded from Station 3 with Engineer Amstutz, Firefighter Landry, and Firefighter Fritz. After receiving permission from the local homeowner’s association firefighters cut open part of the grating on the lake overflow to retrieve the ducklings.

All 11 ducklings were returned to the lake where they were able to reunite with their mother who was waiting nearby.

Stay Connected