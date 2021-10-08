Pekin firefighters respond to Koch Street house fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Fire Department responded to a house fire near Koch and Knapp Street Friday.

According to Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise, the call for the fire came in at 1:12 p.m. Reeise said fire crews arrived quickly and the fire was under control within 10 minutes of their arrival.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, and the cost of the damage.

