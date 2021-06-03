Pekin Fireworks set to light up the sky on Fourth of July

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Memorial Stadium will serve as the launchpad for a Fourth of July celebration.

The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a fireworks show as part of their “Honoring America Celebration.”

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Miller Center during the Pekin Farmer’s Market as well as at Pekin Memorial Stadium on the day of the show.

Tickets will be $5 for ages 13 and up, $1 for ages 6-12, and free for children under five. Additionally, veterans and military personnel will get in free.

The stadium will open at 7 p.m. Pre-show entertainment and concessions will be available.

For families unable to attend, the fireworks display will be live-streamed from the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.