Pekin grad retires from U.S. Army

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin High grad is retiring from the United States Army after almost 30 years.

Army lieutenant colonel Vernon Jakoby served his country and central Illinois proud for the last 28 years. After graduating from Pekin High School in 1988. Lieutenant Colonel Jakoby went on to Western Illinois University. Through the ROTC program there he was commissioned as an infantry officer in 1992. He later became a quartermaster and logistics officer.

Lt. Col Jakoby completed various service schools including Airborne, Air Assault, the Combined Arms & Services Staff School, and the Command & General Staff College. His assignments included commanding three units: Headquarters & Alpha Company, 101st Airborne Division, 1998-99; the U.S. Army Recruiting Company, Peoria, IL, 2001-03; and the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Kansas City, MO, 2011-13. His overseas tours included two combat tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2006-07; Sinai, Egypt; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where he served as Director of Logistics for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

His final assignment was in Dallas, TX, where he served as Chief of Inspections in the Inspector General Office of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Colonel Jakoby went on to serve two combat tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, the Defense Meritorious Service medal, six Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, three Iraq Campaign Medals, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons, two Multi-National Forces Observers Medals, a Recruiter Badge, the Gold German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Parachutist Badge.

Jakoby is the son of Ida Jakoby and brother of Dr. Michael G. Jakoby Iv of Chatham, Ill., the husband of Nadel and father of James, Jillian, John and Caleb Jakoby of Dallas Texas. He is also the cousin of Jon Gruber of Bartonville, Ill., and Bob Scheffler of Pekin, Ill.

He is a 1988 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Pekin, Ill. He earned a master’s degree in 2008 from Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas.

