Pekin group raises money in a unique way

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — People in the twin cities raised money for professional care for kids with autism on Sunday, April 25.

The event was organized by the Pekin Royal Arch Masons, as a unique fundraiser at the gun range.

On Sunday, 29 adults and kids participated in the shooting competition at C.I. Shooting Sports in Normal.

The event is raising money for the Hope Autism Clinic, which gives, training, advice, care, and services to kids with autism.

Aside from competitions, people could also enjoy 50/50 drawings, silent auctions, and food.

A leader from the group organizing it said it was a new approach to raising money and anyone could participate.

“We have people that came from Chicago, Joliet area that drove down here for this event to support the fraternity. They wanted to support the charity and just come and have a good time,” said Pekin Royal Arch Masons secretary Charles Robertson.

He said the Masons, with help from the community, hope to raise $10,000 for the Hope Clinic by the end of the year.