PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Citing an increase in vandalism, Pekin Community High School is locking its stadium doors outside hours effective immediately.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Danielle Owens said access to Pekin Memorial Stadium will be limited to students only. Non-students will need permission to be on the premises.

“PCHS very much understands and knows that our stadium is a beloved facility and used by many in our community! We feel the same way . . . However, since this summer we have continued to see an increase in vandalism and abuse of this area resulting in the need to call police,” Owens wrote in the Facebook post.

Ultimately, Owens said the school’s priority is student and staff safety.

“Keeping it locked during outside hours will help protect our Dragons. We appreciate your understanding on this matter,” she said.

Some community members disagreed with the decision.

“My thing is taxpayers paid for that stadium so [it] should be open to public at all times that park is open, maybe park cops should up patrols more,” said Facebook user Charles McDaniel.

“This is really unfair for the people who like to walk there. I would think the police could do checks a little more often and it would still be able to be accessible for the public,” said Facebook user Sheera Oakley.

Others commended the school for prioritizing student safety.

“Thank you for putting the students and their safety first!! No decision is easy, I am grateful and trust that the leadership knows all of the facts and made the best decision possible,” said Facebook user Baylee Gambetti.

“Hard decision but understandable. It is too bad a minority of actors spoil things for others, but your responsibility is to the students,” wrote Facebook user Pat Alexander.

The school will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the stadium this weekend.