Pekin High School to host graduation ceremony

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin High School seniors are invited to celebrate at a graduation ceremony.

The high school posted on Facebook earlier Tuesday that a 2020 graduation is going to happen in person. It will be held at the memorial stadium on July 24 at 7 p.m. The Facebook post also states parents and students will be receiving an email with more information.

WMBD contacted the superintendent to find out how the ceremony will work with Phase 4 guidelines but have not heard back.

