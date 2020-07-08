Pekin High School to host graduation ceremony

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin High School seniors are invited to celebrate at a graduation ceremony.
The high school posted on Facebook earlier Tuesday that a 2020 graduation is going to happen in person. It will be held at the memorial stadium on July 24 at 7 p.m. The Facebook post also states parents and students will be receiving an email with more information.
WMBD contacted the superintendent to find out how the ceremony will work with Phase 4 guidelines but have not heard back.
