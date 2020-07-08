Pekin High School to host graduation ceremony

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PEKIN HIGH SCHOOL_1446596817384.jpg

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin High School seniors are invited to celebrate at a graduation ceremony.

The high school posted on Facebook earlier Tuesday that a 2020 graduation is going to happen in person. It will be held at the memorial stadium on July 24 at 7 p.m. The Facebook post also states parents and students will be receiving an email with more information.

WMBD contacted the superintendent to find out how the ceremony will work with Phase 4 guidelines but have not heard back.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News