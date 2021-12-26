Pekin Hockey Alum back on the ice after pandemic halted games

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Lacing skates and hitting the ice as a team once more.

“You just feel like a kid again for about three shifts and then you get tired and realize why you don’t play so much anymore,” said Ryan Otto.

Alumni players from the Pekin Dragons High School Hockey Team reunited this holiday season. It’s been a tradition 20 years in the making, and alum said you’re never too old to play the sport you love.

“I think the oldest guy here graduated in 1976, so we’ve got guys playing from the 70s , 80s, 90s 2000s,” said Otto.

Otto graduated from Pekin Community Highschool in 2000 and puts these alumni games together.

“We’ve got three generations of players now in pekin hockey, we have a lot of alumni that are big time supporters of our youth and high school programs. It’s just a good way to say thanks to everybody and let some of the younger guys see what they have to look forward to,” said Otto.

Tiffany Clark is a proud hockey mom and she said events like these bring the hockey community together.

“They are truly a family and hockey is family for life. I mean these guys are over 40 and they are out here playing I think we have some even in the 60 age range out here so once you start hockey here in Pekin, you play for life,” said Clark.

Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. the league is hosting a black out game to benefit a local pet organization.

