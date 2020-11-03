Pekin holds another public hearing on proposed Business Development District plan

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — City leaders in Pekin are giving people another chance to understand and comment on the proposed Business Development District No.1 plan.

The business development district is a special taxing district that municipalities in Illinois can set up for local improvement and provide incentives to business owners in that area. The area is Pekin’s major commercial area for retail shops including Court Street, Derby, 8th Street, and the Downtown area.

City leaders said creating a BDD would help the city with improving infrastructures, such as sidewalks, streets, and sewers. It would also help with business growth and development.

City manager Mark Rothert said the plan also proposes raising sales taxes by no more than 1%. The customers will not be taxed for services but will be taxed for the products needed to provide the service.

During another public hearing, Thursday night, Rothert was joined by representatives from The Economic Development Group, Ltd. and Jacob & Klein, Ltd. to summarize and answer any questions the public still had on the plan.

Last month, Rothert announced a way to offset the cost from the sales tax on the city’s residents by potentially reducing property taxes by 10% and reduce sewer fees to offset the sales tax. Thursday night, he clarified the property tax decrease would not be just a one-time thing.

“It is my goal to keep it reduced at that ten percent reduction,” Rothert said. “Again this is to offset the increase of one percent in the sales tax from the B-D-D. So as long as we have the B-D-D in place, it follows that the ten percent reduction will be in place as well.”

The 1% sales tax is projected to bring in $3.5 million annually. During the public hearing, they also went over a list of potential public and private projects the business development district could see over the next 23 years.

The proposal heads to the city council during its next meeting on Nov. 9.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected