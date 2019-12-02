Pekin holiday tradition celebrates 32nd year

PEKIN, Ill. — An age-old tradition in Pekin is bringing the Central Illinois community together just before the holidays.

For over three decades the Pekin community has been linning the streets for the Wonderland Parade. Even though they had to deal with a little rain this year, the parade brought tons of smiles and laughs to everyone’s faces.

Starting at 10th street and ending at the pavilion in Mineral Springs Park. The Winter Wonderland Parade is what people in Pekin look forward to during the season of giving.

“People love it once they see the trees go up everybody gets in the mood and they start sending us emails, start giving us phone calls, when is it and how do we get involved and it’s really exciting for the community,” said Chairman of the Winter Wonderland Committee Carol Davis.

It’s a tradition to line the end of the parade with Christmas trees bought and decorated by community members.

“The trees are in memory of somebody or if you’re thinking of somebody people purchase the trees and there’s a sign that goes in front of it,” said Davis

the Donnelly family says an event like this is important to relax and spend time with family.

“Brings people together, and with all the crazy things going on in this world sometimes we need something like this,” said the Donnelly family.

after the parade kids got a chance to visit Santa and get balloon animals.

But whether they were naughty or nice, is up to him.

If you missed the event today, you can always head down to mineral springs park and look at all the wonderful tree lights.