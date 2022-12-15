PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter.

According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.

“When our Peoria campus received its exterior upgrades, the community was impressed. Today, while driving down I-74 through downtown Peoria, so many people comment on how stunning Methodist Hospital looks. These new upgrades at Pekin mirror the Methodist Hospital campus.” -Mike Unes, Vice President of the UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois Foundation.

These improvements are just the beginning of UnityPoint Health’s investment in Pekin Hospital and the community.