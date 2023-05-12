PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A friendly competition happened today between Pekin fire and police departments, as well as the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. The goal was to see which department could donate the most blood, as well as get at least 45 units of blood.

The blood drive was conducted by ImpactLife, which has helped coordinate the last three years of the event. Territory Manager Cassandra Schoonover said that the event leads to camaraderie between the different departments.

“They have a traveling trophy that goes from year to year to whoever wins it, so the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department held the trophy last year, they think they’re going to win again but I can tell you that the Pekin police and the Pekin firefighters are hot on their tail,” Schoonover said.

Schoonover also said that ImpactLife has a shortage of blood donations, needing both O-positive and O-negative. Those of all blood types are invited to give blood, and if interested in donating, you can go to their website here.