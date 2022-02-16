PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Avanti’s Dome in Pekin is still a site of destruction since a storm ripped through the venue in June 2021.

Across the street, the general manager for the Econolodge, Pranav Patel, said business has not been the same since.

“Right now, on the weekends, business is almost dead,” Patel said. “We used to get 80-90% occupancy because of the softball games.”

The dome is their main source of income, he said, particularly during the winter peak season.

“We are just struggling because the business is not there as usual,” Patel said.

A front desk worker for the nearby Super 8, Elizabeth Duby, also said the business slowed down.

“We would have people coming from out of town. And then once they shut down the dome, it all kind of just stopped,” Duby said.

She said the sports tournaments bring in so much business, so she is hoping for a good turnout when outdoor sports can start again.

“Once they open the dome and once they can do outdoor sports, I think everything will pick back up, and it will feel a little bit more normal,” Duby said.

Patel said the whole community would benefit from the dome back.

“It’s part of Pekin, you know? It’s not only us, it’s the whole City of Pekin and surrounding areas that depend on it. So, if it comes up, then it’s good for everyone.” PRANAV PATEL, GENERAL MANAGER, ECONOLODGE

Brian Wonders, manager of the dome, said he hopes it can be rebuilt by this fall. However, everything is still up in the air. He said the infrastructure of the dome will be the same, but the “skin” of the dome itself will need to be replaced.