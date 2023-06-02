PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin house has been demolished Thursday after being deemed dangerous and uninhabitable after sustaining storm damages in April.

According to a Pekin police press release, a tree fell on the house near Caroline and North Third Streets during an April 20 storm. A city inspector determined the building was dangerous and notified the owner that immediate corrective action to repair the damage was needed.

On Wednesday, the City of Pekin learned that the home’s roof was collapsing and that the home’s walls were pushing out. When city officials arrived on the scene, they deemed the house to be in an active state of collapse.

Due to imminent danger to neighboring properties, the city decided to take action to immediately demolish the home.

On Thursday, City staff worked with the home’s tenant to retrieve personal items that can be taken safely.