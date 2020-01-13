Pekin house fire displaces family of eight

PEKIN, Ill. — A Pekin family escaped injury Monday morning when their house caught on fire.

Pekin firefighters responded to the fire at 1510 South Capitol Street about 8:15 a.m. Officials say all seven of the eight people living in the house were home when the blaze broke out. All got out safely. An eighth family member had already gone to school for the day.

Pekin Fire Chief Kurt Nelson says the fire started in the basement. A cause has not been determined.

Nelson said it would take several hours to completely stamp out all of the hotspots. When WMBD was on the scene smoke could still be seen coming out of the windows.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with living arrangments.