PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — No one was injured in an early morning house fire near Parkway Lane and State Street in Pekin on Monday, but the house’s resident will likely have to find a new place to live.

That’s because the fire, called in at 6:20 a.m., caused so much damage that the house will likely be deemed a total loss and possibly demolished, said Trent Reeise, Pekin’s interim fire chief.

Firefighters were called to the house and when they arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof, the chief said. That caused them to get into a “defensive posture” and used a ladder truck to dump water on the house from above.

Once they were able to knock the fire down a bit, they quickly searched the one-story ranch house and found no one inside. Within 30 minutes, they were able to do a more thorough search and still found no one inside.

The man who lived there had been staying with family that night, the chief said.

No firefighters were injured and none of the neighboring homes were damaged.

Reeise said it appeared from an initial investigation that the fire started in the basement, likely from a space heater or a dehumidifier.