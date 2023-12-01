PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)- The 22nd Annual Christmas on Court took place on Friday, Dec. 1, and honored first responders.

The family friendly event emphasized its “shop small” initiative, local businesses open for shopping and a pop-up market for festive snacks and crafts.

There was a Candyland walk-through, Tadoughs Donuts, and hot drinks. Hot dogs, hot cocoa, and popcorn were served out of food trucks.

A firetruck was present at the end of the street that was decorated with Christmas lights, live music, and the community Christmas tree was lit up right in front of the Tazewell County courthouse. Right in front of the Christmas tree, sat Santa and Pokey the Elf for local kids to give him their Christmas lists.

Hosted by the Pekin Chamber of Commerce, sponsors included Pekin Insurance, Discover Peoria, CEFCU, Excalibur, Pekin Park District, Discover Pekin, and Pekin Main Street.