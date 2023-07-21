PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — It was a sea of pink at the Pekin Public Library on Friday.

Kids had the chance to get inside a life-size Barbie doll box, participate in Barbie related arts and crafts, and test their knowledge with a quiz.

There were also on-theme books and animated movies for kids to check out.

The Head of Youth Services, Catarina Klassen said Barbie has stood the test of time as an iconic toy and hopes the new movie will translate into reading books.

“It kind of encourages people to come to check out the party and then hopefully they’ll go over and check out some books as well and also hopefully come to a lot of our future programs cause all of our events are free, and they’re for everyone,” said Klassen.

The Pekin Public Library is also in the middle of its summer reading program.