PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — At Monday’s council meeting, Pekin City Council voted unanimously to rescind a hiring moratorium.

In May, the council decided to implement a hiring freeze for city departments and division heads until a new city manager was appointed. At an August council meeting, Police Chief John Dossey was appointed as the new city manager. Dossey has been serving as the interim city manager since May.

Councilmember Karen Hohimer said the intention of the hiring freeze was to allow the new city manager to create their own team.

“While John Dossey is our interim until November. He has been given a contract. He is our city manager,” she said. “He should have full rights to hire his team and the people that he needs to fill those positions.”

Positions to be filled include the finance director, HR director, assistant city manager, and economic development director. Dossey will also need to appoint a new police chief.