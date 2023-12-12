PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– A judge has ruled a Pekin man accused of killing his own daughter will remain in jail.

According to WMBD Radio, a Tazewell County judge ruled that 20-year-old Hunter Waters must stay in the Tazewell County Jail.

Waters has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery to a child resulting in death.

Waters’ daughter, 2-month-old Addison Waters suffered 12 broken ribs and a fractured skull in addition to kidney damage, lacerations to the liver, and blood in her cranial and spinal column.

Defense lawyers have 14 days to appeal the judge’s decision. Arraignment is set for Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.