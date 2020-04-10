Pekin man continues 29-year Good Friday tradition dressing as Jesus

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Wearing a crown of thorns, a bloodied garment and carrying a 10-foot cross throughout Pekin, Paul Helmig, 67, continued a tradition he’s done on Good Friday for almost 30 years.

“I just felt like he told me to do this,” Helmig said. “God told me ‘this is what I want you to do.”

Helmig was referring to the act of portraying Jesus carrying the cross before his crucifixion. He said he started this tradition on Good Friday back in 1992 and has carried on ever since.

“I came out of a bad background with alcohol for 25 years and drugs for 15 years,” Helmig said. “I wound up getting saved and gave my life to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Helmig said after his experience of giving his life to Christ, he said he believes Jesus can help anyone through hard times and that’s the message he wants to get out.

“I can’t do this on my own,” Helmig said. “The only way I can do it, the only way anyone can do it is through Jesus Christ and what he did on the cross originally for me.”

He said support from community members has grown and now many stop when they see him to pray with him and take photos with him.

Mike Thompson is a friend of Helmig who said he encourages him and admires his dedication to Christ. Thompson said he felt honored when Helmig asked him to pour the blood on his garment last year.

“What a great representation of what Jesus would want to see,” Thompson said. “An emulation, you know what a great emulation that would be.”

Helmig said with COVID-19 taking the world by storm, he believes his message is even more significant now more than ever.

“Right now with all the virus running around, we’ve got everybody running in panic, scared and they don’t know what to do,” Helmig said. “I’m telling them what to do. Accept Jesus Christ and you will find peace i this time that you’ve never ever experienced before.”

Helmig said he’s also finishing his book about his nearly 30-year experience. He said for the last chapter he wants the community to let him know, via email at paulrhelmig@gmail.com, if what he’s done has affected them in any way.