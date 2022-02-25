PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — 300 months in prison is the sentence a Pekin man earned after he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess at least 50 grams of meth with the intent to distribute.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid found that Thomas A. Wright, 44 was a career offender due to his criminal history and that he had trafficked a substantial amount of ice methamphetamine. Shadid recommended that Wright be housed in a facility with drug treatment capabilities while in the Bureau of Prisons.

“The message is clear: if you choose to make a career of dealing highly addictive, community-wrecking drugs, you will be held accountable,” said Assistant United States Attorney Katherine G. Legge. “Our steady pursuit of these cases will continue so that we can keep our communities safe from the top drug dealers who peddle this potent substance.”

Also at the hearing, the government presented evidence that Wright worked with associates to pool money to buy larger quantities of methamphetamine and would redistribute the methamphetamine to a network of customers throughout Peoria and Tazewell Counties.

“Wright was a significant player in the Pekin area as it relates to meth distribution,” said Pekin Police Department Chief John Dossey. “This conviction exemplifies the consolidated efforts of the Pekin Police Department and the DEA where another dealer is removed from our streets. We all know that meth destroys our families and is the root cause of much of the crime we see. We commend these officers and agents for their hard work in making a positive difference within our communities.”

Evidence established that Wright was responsible for trafficking approximately 193 ounces of ice methamphetamine throughout the course of the conspiracy. The government detailed Wright’s criminal history, which included three methamphetamine manufacturing-related convictions in Tazewell County in 2003, 2006, and 2015, each of which involved prison sentences.

Wright was indicted in September 2020, and pleaded guilty in July 2021. Wright has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest in September 2020.

The Pekin Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Legge represented the government in the prosecution.