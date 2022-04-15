PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Paul Helmig has reenacted Jesus’ walk to Calvary for 31 years.

He wears a blood-soaked gown and wears a crown of thorns while dragging a 10-foot cross up Court Street.

Helmig’s mission is to remind believers of the importance of Good Friday. Over the years, he said he faced many challenges.

“Every year I have mental challenges like, ‘What am I doing? Why do I do this, who do you think you are?’ And it is just like I said, the Casting Crown song just fits me, because I’m a nobody, but God uses nobodies,” said Helmig.

Almost every year, his walk impacts at least one person in a special way, he said.