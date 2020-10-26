Pekin man indicted for breaking daughter’s leg, ribs

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A grand jury in Tazewell County indicted a Pekin man on four total felony charges for breaking his infant daughter’s leg, clavicle and ribs back in September.

27-year-old Zachary A. Wynd of Pekin was indicted on three felony counts of aggravated battery to a child. Those three charges are Class X felonies under Illinois law and each faces a maximum of up to 30 years in prison. These charges come after Wynd allegedly broke the infant’s leg, clavicle, and ribs.

Wynd was also indicted on another felony charge of aggravated battery to a child, a Class 3 felony with a punishment of up to two to five years in state prison. Wynd received this charge for allegedly bruising the child’s face.

Wynd is next due in court Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Tazewell County Courthouse.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected