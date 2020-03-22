Pekin man looking to make people smile during tough times

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)–Well, it might be March but the snow certainly made it feel like winter. And one Pekin man has his Christmas lights back up.

Edgar Sandoval, of Pekin, put up his lights to make people feel better. Instead of spelling out ‘joy’ it simply says ‘oy’

Sandoval says its good to make people smile and have a sense of humor during tough times.

“My wife was telling me that people are putting out Xmas lights to deal with it and I thought why don’t we just put the O and the Y because that’s kinda how we all feel. And people have had a pretty good reaction to it and we’ve had fun with it,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval also says he plans to put the ‘J’back out when things take a turn for the better.