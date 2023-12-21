PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man pleaded not guilty to allegations that he killed his infant daughter.

Hunter Waters, 20, entered his plea, which was expected, in Tazewell County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree and aggravated battery to a child in connection with the death of 2-month-old Addison Waters.

The probable cause affidavit indicated Walters’ daughter died from ‘catastrophic brain injuries’ on Nov. 26. The infant had a fractured skull, broken ribs and severe injuries all over her body consistent with child abuse.

According to a probable cause statement filed in court, Waters allegedly told Pekin police that he had grown frustrated and felt overwhelmed with his daughter’s crying. He admitted to “handling her roughly while changing her diaper, striking her head on a changing table.

He will next appear in court in January for a pre-trial hearing.

At a hearing earlier this month, Waters was ordered held pending the outcome of the case.

If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison.