Pekin man re-sentenced in 1978 killings of 3 family members

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been re-sentenced to life in prison in the 1978 killings of his mother, stepfather and brother.

Jimmy Childers was 17 when convicted in three murders. Childers, now 59, petitioned for the hearing in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that life without parole for a juvenile is unconstitutional with one exception. Hundreds of offenders originally sentenced to life without parole as juveniles have been released nationwide. But Judge Katherine Gorman said Childer’s actions “cannot be rationalized by the court” in handing down her ruling on Friday.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected