PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022.

During the sentencing, the defense presented that on March 2, 2022, Bartonville police officers performed a traffic stop on a car that Mammen was driving. The officers noticed a black fanny pack on the floorboard, which was open and visibly contained cash and clear ziplock baggies.

Mammen informed the officers that there were drugs inside the fanny pack. The bag contained 108 grams of methamphetamine, 27.6 grams of cocaine, and $987.

The statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine are 10 years to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and a five-year to life term of supervised release. The penalties for possession with intent to distribute cocaine are up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and at least three years of supervised release.

Mammen will serve five years of supervised release upon the end of his prison sentence.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, with the assistance of the Bartonville, Pekin, and Peoria Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook represented the United States in the prosecution.