PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison recently for trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl.

Steven Byrd, 39, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Peoria to 135 months in prison on the charge of attempted enticement of a minor. U.S. District Judge James Shadid also handed down a 20-year term of supervised release after Byrd is released from prison.

According to federal court records, Byrd communicated with, and attempted to meet, an individual for the purpose of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl. That person, however was an undercover FBI agent who had posted a profile on the social media platform, Telegram.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, he must serve at least 85% of his sentence.